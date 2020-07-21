Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Matrix Capital Management Company LP acquired a new position in shares of Crowdstrike during the 1st quarter worth about $135,581,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Crowdstrike in the first quarter valued at $130,276,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in Crowdstrike during the 1st quarter worth about $94,395,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Crowdstrike by 1,390.5% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,746,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crowdstrike during the 1st quarter worth about $84,587,000. 54.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Pincus Private Equity Warburg sold 7,228,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total transaction of $748,885,653.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,228,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,885,653.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.48, for a total transaction of $3,494,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,284,677 shares of company stock worth $940,336,097 over the last three months. 11.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Crowdstrike stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $106.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,609,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,666,714. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a one year low of $31.95 and a one year high of $118.58. The company has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion and a P/E ratio of -133.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.91.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.08. Crowdstrike had a negative net margin of 23.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.48%. The firm had revenue of $178.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.47) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 85.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crowdstrike Holdings Inc will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CRWD shares. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Crowdstrike from $60.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Crowdstrike from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Crowdstrike from $92.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Crowdstrike from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Crowdstrike from $55.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.17.

