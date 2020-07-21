Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,150 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. Certified Advisory Corp raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 541.3% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 295 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 31.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 397 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 79.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,024 shares in the company, valued at $1,113,424. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 9,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total transaction of $1,190,082.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,443,521.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,425 shares of company stock worth $6,495,835. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions stock traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $137.48. 94,752 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,535,979. The firm has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.09. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $67.90 and a 1 year high of $138.22. The company has a current ratio of 6.13, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.35% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The firm had revenue of $766.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $765.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.92.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

