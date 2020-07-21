Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 9,925 Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 64,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 12,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 19,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Knight-Swift Transportation stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $45.13. The stock had a trading volume of 115,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,606,134. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.36. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $27.54 and a 52 week high of $45.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.43.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Research analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 14.75%.

In related news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total transaction of $1,839,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,426.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total transaction of $3,521,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 344,035 shares of company stock worth $13,309,714 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KNX. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.13.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

