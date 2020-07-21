Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 18.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 524,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,693,000 after purchasing an additional 81,900 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Altice USA by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after buying an additional 13,598 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Altice USA by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,325,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,132,000 after purchasing an additional 579,018 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Altice USA by 4.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 261,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,820,000 after buying an additional 9,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Altice USA by 101.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 346,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,719,000 after purchasing an additional 173,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Altice USA from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Altice USA in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Altice USA in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Altice USA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.58.

Shares of ATUS stock traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $24.50. 229,262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,720,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Altice USA Inc has a 12 month low of $15.95 and a 12 month high of $31.78. The stock has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.00 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.27 and a 200 day moving average of $25.23.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Altice USA had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 1.66%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Altice USA’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Altice USA Inc will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 500,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total transaction of $11,840,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,369,305 shares in the company, valued at $979,625,142.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,138,846 shares of company stock worth $101,250,568. 46.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Altice USA Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

