Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.80 Million Position in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,121 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 63 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 92 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SHW shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $590.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $555.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $586.57.

Sherwin-Williams stock traded up $5.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $613.70. The stock had a trading volume of 28,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,816. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $579.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $546.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.74 billion, a PE ratio of 35.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.22. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 12 month low of $325.43 and a 12 month high of $613.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 53.04% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 20.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.70, for a total transaction of $499,944.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.80, for a total value of $592,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,517 shares of company stock worth $8,339,284. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

