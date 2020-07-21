Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.91 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 40,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after acquiring an additional 4,669 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. TL Private Wealth grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 52,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,505,000 after acquiring an additional 7,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 100,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,198,000 after acquiring an additional 7,982 shares during the last quarter.

SDY stock traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.76. 1,051,028 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 998,917. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.37. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $67.57 and a 52 week high of $108.81.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

