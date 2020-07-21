Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.81 Million Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,745 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises about 1.1% of Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104.3% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 100.0% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 36.5% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 116 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on TMO shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $383.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.58.

Shares of TMO traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $403.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,751. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $250.21 and a one year high of $405.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $361.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $330.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.04.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.15. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 14.31%. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 7.13%.

In other news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $870,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,220,172. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.03, for a total value of $8,200,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,122,670.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,500 shares of company stock worth $33,044,350 in the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

