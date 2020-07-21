Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Has $450,000 Position in US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) by 25.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in US Foods were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in US Foods by 250.0% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in US Foods by 68.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new stake in US Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in US Foods by 468.3% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in US Foods by 379.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Get US Foods alerts:

NYSE:USFD traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.33. The stock had a trading volume of 77,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,879,196. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.23. US Foods Holding Corp has a 12 month low of $8.32 and a 12 month high of $43.10.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on USFD. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of US Foods from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of US Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of US Foods from $45.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of US Foods in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of US Foods from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.64.

In other news, Director Carl Andrew Pforzheimer purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.01 per share, for a total transaction of $105,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 21,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,156.97. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

US Foods Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD).

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.