Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Has $626,000 Position in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 352 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its position in Equinix by 11.3% in the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Equinix in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its position in Equinix by 2.6% in the second quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its position in Equinix by 11.9% in the second quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. raised its position in Equinix by 311.4% in the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 20,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,264,000 after purchasing an additional 15,374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.34, for a total value of $167,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,929 shares in the company, valued at $7,326,145.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Adaire Fox-Martin sold 58 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.42, for a total value of $41,378.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,690.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,291 shares of company stock valued at $3,605,292. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on EQIX. Oppenheimer began coverage on Equinix in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $730.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Equinix from $688.00 to $706.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Equinix from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Edward Jones initiated coverage on Equinix in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Equinix from $600.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $714.74.

Shares of Equinix stock traded down $5.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $726.56. 16,303 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,173. The company has a market capitalization of $62.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $700.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $645.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Equinix Inc has a 52-week low of $477.87 and a 52-week high of $735.99.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.40 by ($4.02). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.95 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Equinix Inc will post 21.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

