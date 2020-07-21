Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Has $687,000 Stock Holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 88.7% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 126.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MKC traded up $2.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $193.59. 31,577 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 634,926. The firm has a market cap of $26.02 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.74. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 12 month low of $112.22 and a 12 month high of $192.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.02.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 13.74%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio is 46.36%.

In related news, Director Patricia A. Little sold 5,000 shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.14, for a total value of $895,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,917,832.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Malcolm Swift sold 24,600 shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.65, for a total value of $4,468,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,075,035.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,408 shares of company stock valued at $9,490,479 over the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Cfra reduced their target price on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MCCORMICK & CO /SH presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.20.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

