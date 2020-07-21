Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Has $946,000 Stock Holdings in Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,758 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AYX. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Alteryx by 125.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,974,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,896,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322,545 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alteryx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,681,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alteryx by 67.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 880,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,757,000 after acquiring an additional 355,514 shares in the last quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new position in Alteryx in the first quarter worth approximately $32,272,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alteryx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,760,000. 73.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CRO Robert Scott Jones sold 1,599 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total value of $179,167.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 464 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total value of $56,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 154,417 shares of company stock valued at $22,799,336. 13.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AYX traded down $3.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $168.51. The stock had a trading volume of 35,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,160. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.44. Alteryx Inc has a 12-month low of $75.17 and a 12-month high of $185.75. The stock has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,431.80 and a beta of 1.42.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Alteryx had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 1.28%. The firm had revenue of $108.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Alteryx Inc will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AYX. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Alteryx from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Alteryx from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Alteryx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $90.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Alteryx from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target (down from $145.00) on shares of Alteryx in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alteryx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.88.

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

