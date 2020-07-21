Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Increases Position in Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,875 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,366,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 13,017 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $275,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 79,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,989,000 after buying an additional 35,019 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

APO traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,932,279. Apollo Global Management LLC has a fifty-two week low of $19.46 and a fifty-two week high of $55.38. The stock has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of -37.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.46 and its 200-day moving average is $44.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.11). Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 40.34%. The business had revenue of $433.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Apollo Global Management LLC will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 486,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.76, for a total transaction of $21,776,590.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Anthony Civale sold 4,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total value of $198,508.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,535,201 shares of company stock worth $66,108,920 over the last 90 days. 46.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

APO has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. TheStreet lowered Apollo Global Management from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Monday, May 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Apollo Global Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.56.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

