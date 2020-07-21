Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Invests $294,000 in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Prologis by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,711,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,924,207,000 after purchasing an additional 11,584,385 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Prologis by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,037,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,860,744,000 after purchasing an additional 7,043,958 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at about $477,086,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Prologis by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,971,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,926,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,008,563 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,262,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $503,317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PLD. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Prologis from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Prologis from $105.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Prologis from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.80.

In related news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 1,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.38, for a total value of $129,052.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,188,789.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 6,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $615,342.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,915,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,863 shares of company stock valued at $1,347,565 in the last three months. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PLD traded up $3.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.90. 189,931 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,170,173. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.94. Prologis Inc has a 12 month low of $59.82 and a 12 month high of $99.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.04.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.12. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 48.50%. The company had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Prologis’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Prologis Inc will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 70.09%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

