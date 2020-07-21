Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 1.3% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.7% during the second quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 10,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.5% during the first quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 15,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 4.2% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 4,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $650,381.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,643 shares in the company, valued at $5,927,377. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 13,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $1,887,708.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,536 shares of company stock valued at $5,969,866 over the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Kimberly Clark stock traded up $1.19 on Tuesday, hitting $143.88. The company had a trading volume of 69,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,489. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.74, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $48.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.49. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 52 week low of $110.66 and a 52 week high of $149.23.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 2,686.77%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is 62.12%.

KMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $133.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.70.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

