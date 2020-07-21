Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE were worth $1,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,190,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,430,000 after buying an additional 113,767 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 5.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,553,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,757,000 after buying an additional 294,310 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 2.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,658,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,911,000 after buying an additional 95,610 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP increased its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 207.5% in the first quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 3,382,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,237,000 after buying an additional 2,282,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 2.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,828,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,494,000 after buying an additional 47,703 shares in the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE alerts:

In other news, CFO Lainie Goldstein sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.61, for a total transaction of $26,328.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,171,229.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 145,521 shares of company stock worth $20,674,277. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $153.02. The stock had a trading volume of 52,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,366. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a 1 year low of $100.00 and a 1 year high of $155.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $141.32 and its 200-day moving average is $126.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.70, a P/E/G ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.58.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.60. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The company had revenue of $729.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TTWO. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $131.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America cut shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $141.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research note on Friday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.04.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

Further Reading: What is the balance sheet?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.