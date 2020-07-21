Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WM. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 182.6% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 168,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,165,000 after purchasing an additional 108,675 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 451,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,429,000 after buying an additional 48,795 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at $1,178,000. 73.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

WM has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $131.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $132.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.79.

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.87, for a total value of $33,664.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,799,728.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WM stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.50. 80,552 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,110,942. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.80. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.34 and a 1 year high of $126.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.74.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Further Reading: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.