Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,540 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 637 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Rosemary T. Berkery acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.30 per share, for a total transaction of $165,900.00. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TJX shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Cfra raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.42.

Shares of TJX traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 330,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,428,545. The firm has a market cap of $62.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.76, a P/E/G ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.72. TJX Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $32.72 and a 1-year high of $64.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.79.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.56). TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 31.29%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

