Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Sells 200 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VSS. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000.

Shares of VSS stock traded up $0.88 on Tuesday, reaching $102.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,983. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $66.95 and a 12-month high of $112.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.37.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

