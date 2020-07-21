Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Sells 210 Shares of Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,105 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FIVE. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,564 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 107,774 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,780,000 after purchasing an additional 53,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 137.6% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,279 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 5,953 shares in the last quarter.

In other Five Below news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.33, for a total value of $10,333,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 475,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,148,604.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joel D. Anderson sold 16,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.39, for a total value of $1,844,741.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,964,382.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 247,712 shares of company stock valued at $26,677,806. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.71. 33,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 770,657. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Five Below Inc has a 12 month low of $47.53 and a 12 month high of $137.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 60.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.22.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.56). Five Below had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The firm had revenue of $200.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Five Below Inc will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FIVE shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Five Below from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Five Below in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Five Below from $68.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

