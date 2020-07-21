Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in StoneCo during the first quarter worth about $411,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in StoneCo by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 5,313 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in StoneCo during the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in StoneCo by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STNE traded up $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.38. 107,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,439,476. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.48 and its 200-day moving average is $34.34. The company has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.55 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. StoneCo Ltd has a 1-year low of $17.72 and a 1-year high of $46.69.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.43. StoneCo had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 28.63%. The business had revenue of $161.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.53 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that StoneCo Ltd will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STNE. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of StoneCo in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. It offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

