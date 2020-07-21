Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 15.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $241,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 27.2% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 87,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,665,000 after buying an additional 18,598 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $236,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 16,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 45.3% during the second quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 4,021 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.15. 294,536 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,859,036. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $36.03 and a 52-week high of $62.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.91.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

