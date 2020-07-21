HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) Position Cut by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. trimmed its holdings in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 9.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,868 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $2,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HCA. Norges Bank bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $435,961,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 15.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,174,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593,238 shares during the period. MFN Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $50,765,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 243.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 744,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,897,000 after purchasing an additional 527,576 shares during the period. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 273.6% in the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 709,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,776,000 after purchasing an additional 519,800 shares during the period. 68.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA Healthcare stock traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $104.97. 3,112,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,729,993. The stock has a market cap of $35.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.30. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 1-year low of $58.38 and a 1-year high of $151.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.74.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $12.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.12 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 304.76% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. Analysts expect that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on HCA Healthcare from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $160.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. TheStreet downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup cut their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $168.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on HCA Healthcare from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider Jon M. Foster sold 24,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total transaction of $2,426,601.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,930,550.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

