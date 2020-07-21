Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Stake Lowered by Lynch & Associates IN

Lynch & Associates IN trimmed its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,629 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises 1.5% of Lynch & Associates IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 59,171 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,474,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 391,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $69,310,000 after buying an additional 21,186 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,349,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 90,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,126,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 409.9% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. 76.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Honeywell International from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on Honeywell International from $187.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Honeywell International from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.69.

Shares of NYSE:HON traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $153.39. 4,876,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,804,587. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $147.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.30. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.08 and a twelve month high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.25. Honeywell International had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 33.60%. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

