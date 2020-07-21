Horizon Technology Finance Corp (NASDAQ:HRZN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.08 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Horizon Technology Finance Corp (NASDAQ:HRZN) will announce sales of $11.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Horizon Technology Finance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.81 million to $11.34 million. Horizon Technology Finance posted sales of $10.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Horizon Technology Finance will report full-year sales of $44.08 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $43.47 million to $44.68 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $47.76 million, with estimates ranging from $45.62 million to $49.91 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Horizon Technology Finance.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The investment management company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $10.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.05 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a net margin of 35.08% and a return on equity of 12.25%.

HRZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Horizon Technology Finance from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Aegis dropped their price target on shares of Horizon Technology Finance from $13.20 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

In other news, President Gerald A. Michaud purchased 14,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.70 per share, with a total value of $174,330.00. Also, CEO Robert D. Jr. Pomeroy purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.69 per share, for a total transaction of $116,900.00. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HRZN. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 119.1% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Horizon Technology Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Horizon Technology Finance during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Horizon Technology Finance during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Horizon Technology Finance during the first quarter worth about $86,000. 9.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ HRZN traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.50. The company had a trading volume of 142,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,478. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.01. Horizon Technology Finance has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $13.78. The stock has a market cap of $192.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th. Horizon Technology Finance’s payout ratio is 78.95%.

Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

