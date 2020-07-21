Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 473,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,286,000. Home Bancshares accounts for approximately 2.1% of Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Home Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Institutional investors own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on HOMB. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Home Bancshares from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Home Bancshares from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Home Bancshares from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Home Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Shares of HOMB traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.66. 1,019,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,019,874. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.53. Home Bancshares Inc has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $21.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.95 million. Home Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 26.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Home Bancshares Inc will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

