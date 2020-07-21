Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 74,375 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,990,000. Check Point Software Technologies comprises 2.3% of Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Check Point Software Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 68.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ CHKP traded up $3.94 on Monday, reaching $124.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,010,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251,894. The firm has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.70. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $80.06 and a 52 week high of $125.00.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $486.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.78 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.03% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CHKP shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, May 4th. They set an “inline” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Check Point Software Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.05.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.