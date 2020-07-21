Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in CSX by 147.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 503 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CSX during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in CSX during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 72.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Paul C. Hilal sold 700,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total transaction of $47,817,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,503.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 20,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total value of $1,455,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,252 shares in the company, valued at $4,240,163.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities increased their target price on CSX from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on CSX from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on CSX from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on CSX from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. CSX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.91.

CSX stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $71.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,973,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,919,426. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $46.81 and a twelve month high of $80.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.53.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. CSX had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 27.74%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.94%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

