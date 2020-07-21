Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 131,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $17,892,000. Sun Communities accounts for 5.2% of Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Sun Communities at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Well Done LLC increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 57.6% during the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 6,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the second quarter valued at approximately $271,000. PGGM Investments increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 7.6% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,791,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,081,000 after acquiring an additional 127,000 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the second quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 1.7% during the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 13,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

SUI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Sun Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $158.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sun Communities has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.25.

In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,000 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.50, for a total transaction of $574,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,870,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SUI traded down $0.26 on Monday, hitting $135.63. 561,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 678,409. Sun Communities Inc has a 52-week low of $95.34 and a 52-week high of $173.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 5.76. The company has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $139.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.78.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.37). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.67% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $310.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Sun Communities Inc will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 64.23%.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

