Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,555 Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Analog Devices by 13.8% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 7.7% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 16,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 9.0% during the second quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 449,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,065,000 after acquiring an additional 37,000 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 10.2% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 41,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,054,000 after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter worth about $325,000. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADI stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $117.06. The company had a trading volume of 3,532,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,882,925. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $120.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.80. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $127.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.01 billion, a PE ratio of 39.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.35.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

ADI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Analog Devices from $134.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.64.

In other news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 1,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.93, for a total transaction of $169,501.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,354 shares in the company, valued at $815,779.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 8,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $959,533.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,242,880.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,853 shares of company stock valued at $1,831,270. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

