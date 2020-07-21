Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,950 Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,950 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,513 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 7,669 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 50,893 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,702 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 17,097 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $141.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $157.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Universal Health Services from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $182.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.79.

Shares of UHS traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $96.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 595,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,549. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a one year low of $65.20 and a one year high of $157.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.77.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.86). The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

