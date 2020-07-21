Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 252.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 199,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 142,772 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 201.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 143,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 95,890 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 243,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 89,089 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC purchased a new stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit in the 1st quarter worth $835,000. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit in the 1st quarter worth $370,000. Institutional investors own 15.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit alerts:

LMRK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

NASDAQ:LMRK traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.10. 92,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,728. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.10. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit has a 52 week low of $7.05 and a 52 week high of $18.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $15.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.86 million. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 12.44%. As a group, research analysts predict that Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

About Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of portfolio of real property interests. It operates through the following business segments: Wireless Communication, Outdoor Advertising, and Renewable Power Generation. The Wireless Communication segment involves the leasing real property interests to companies in the wireless communication industry.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.