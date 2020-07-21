Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Royce Micro Capital Trust Inc. (NYSE:RMT)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royce Micro Capital Trust Inc. (NYSE:RMT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 31,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royce Micro Capital Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in Royce Micro Capital Trust during the second quarter valued at about $81,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in Royce Micro Capital Trust during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Royce Micro Capital Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, BEAM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royce Micro Capital Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Institutional investors own 26.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RMT traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.45. 112,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,188. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.21. Royce Micro Capital Trust Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $8.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.05%.

About Royce Micro Capital Trust

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

