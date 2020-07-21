Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 128,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,956,000. Korn Ferry accounts for about 1.1% of Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC owned 0.23% of Korn Ferry at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Korn Ferry by 8.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,858,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,370,000 after acquiring an additional 147,922 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Korn Ferry by 7.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,588,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,631,000 after acquiring an additional 112,433 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Korn Ferry by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,360,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,701,000 after buying an additional 284,546 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Korn Ferry by 3.2% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,326,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,250,000 after buying an additional 41,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Korn Ferry by 16.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,239,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,153,000 after buying an additional 174,552 shares during the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Byrne K. Mulrooney sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $269,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,828 shares in the company, valued at $2,931,826.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Byrne K. Mulrooney sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total transaction of $165,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,553 shares in the company, valued at $5,531,251.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KFY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Korn Ferry from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sidoti raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Shares of KFY stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.22. 340,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,253. Korn Ferry has a fifty-two week low of $21.45 and a fifty-two week high of $43.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.77. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.21. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The company had revenue of $440.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Korn Ferry’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is 13.75%.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

