Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 512,850 Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 512,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,477,000. Schlumberger accounts for 2.7% of Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 66.7% in the first quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 83.4% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 43.8% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Schlumberger stock traded down $0.18 on Monday, hitting $18.44. The stock had a trading volume of 13,661,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,706,352. Schlumberger Limited. has a 52-week low of $11.87 and a 52-week high of $41.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $25.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42, a P/E/G ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.11.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 55.19%. The business had revenue of $7.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SLB. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. HSBC boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $17.10 to $18.10 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Schlumberger from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.75.

In other news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 14,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total value of $284,434.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,652.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Schorn sold 34,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total value of $614,564.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,426,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,506,249 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

