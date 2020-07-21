Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 92,725 Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 92,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,871,000. Kansas City Southern makes up about 4.0% of Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Kansas City Southern as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Kansas City Southern by 82.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,366 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 7.7% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 83,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,612,000 after acquiring an additional 5,980 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 380.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 87,457 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,122,000 after acquiring an additional 69,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI increased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 2.7% during the first quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 69,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. 91.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Michael J. Naatz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.57, for a total transaction of $436,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,820,643.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Suzanne M. Grafton sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.15, for a total transaction of $44,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,633 shares in the company, valued at $1,417,495.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $169.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.70.

KSU stock traded down $4.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $156.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,048,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,912. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.40. Kansas City Southern has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $178.59.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $547.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.59 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 13.68%. Kansas City Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.19%.

Kansas City Southern Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

