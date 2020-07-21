Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Invests $2.02 Million in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 28,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,023,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 318,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,470,000 after acquiring an additional 61,995 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 179,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,680,000 after purchasing an additional 53,099 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 405.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 7,072 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 247,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,461,000 after purchasing an additional 78,702 shares during the period. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 81,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,776,000 after purchasing an additional 25,701 shares during the period. 95.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OMCL. BidaskClub cut Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Omnicell from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Stephens began coverage on Omnicell in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on Omnicell from $96.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.89.

In other news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 2,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.70, for a total transaction of $143,862.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,260,164.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

OMCL traded up $0.39 on Monday, hitting $67.57. 181,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,885. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.32 and a 200-day moving average of $73.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 42.23, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.03. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.24 and a 12-month high of $94.85.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $229.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.99 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicell Profile

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

