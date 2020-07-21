Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Invests $3.29 Million in First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 217,450 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,294,000. First Community comprises approximately 1.0% of Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC owned about 2.91% of First Community as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FCCO. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Community by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in First Community in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in First Community in the 4th quarter worth about $28,139,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in First Community by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,070 shares of the bank’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in First Community by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 128,507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 11,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

FCCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of First Community in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Community from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Hovde Group upgraded shares of First Community from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of First Community from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Community from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.38.

Shares of First Community stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.70. 8,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,180. The stock has a market cap of $102.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.80. First Community Co. has a 12 month low of $12.51 and a 12 month high of $22.00.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $12.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.18 million. First Community had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 8.54%. Equities research analysts forecast that First Community Co. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

First Community

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate.

