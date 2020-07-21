Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Invests $352,000 in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 18,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,569,000 after buying an additional 32,680 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,209,000 after buying an additional 55,145 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 616,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,940,000 after buying an additional 185,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. 78.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FITB stock traded down $0.31 on Monday, hitting $18.45. The stock had a trading volume of 4,655,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,939,690. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.72. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.10 and a 1 year high of $31.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.62.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.10). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 18.85%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.99%.

FITB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cfra boosted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Nomura Securities decreased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.37.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

