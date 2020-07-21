Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Invests $39.48 Million in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 237,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,482,000. Laboratory Corp. of America makes up about 11.4% of Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Laboratory Corp. of America at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America during the fourth quarter worth $163,682,000. Melvin Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 37.1% during the first quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 2,570,950 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $324,942,000 after purchasing an additional 695,317 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 319.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 648,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $81,950,000 after purchasing an additional 493,682 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 72.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 961,899 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $121,575,000 after purchasing an additional 404,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 13,173.7% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 300,782 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 298,516 shares during the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LH traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $195.48. 585,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,004,643. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $98.02 and a fifty-two week high of $196.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.52, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.38.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 15.03%. Laboratory Corp. of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $118.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $199.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $241.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.44.

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $73,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $687,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.12, for a total transaction of $225,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,607 shares of company stock valued at $438,814 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

