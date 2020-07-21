Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Invests $496,000 in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its position in shares of Donaldson by 1.6% during the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 2,724,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,259,000 after acquiring an additional 43,114 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Donaldson by 5.0% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,150,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,082,000 after purchasing an additional 102,973 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Donaldson by 2.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,507,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,217,000 after purchasing an additional 36,442 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its stake in Donaldson by 29.8% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,280,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,464,000 after purchasing an additional 294,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Donaldson in the fourth quarter worth about $61,084,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Donaldson alerts:

DCI stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.83. The company had a trading volume of 415,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,691. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.89. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.08 and a fifty-two week high of $58.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.41.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $629.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.01 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.45% and a net margin of 9.32%. Donaldson’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.01%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DCI shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Donaldson from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Donaldson in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on Donaldson in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

In other news, VP Amy C. Becker sold 2,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.24, for a total transaction of $131,980.48. Also, CEO Tod E. Carpenter sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.24, for a total value of $502,400.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,277 shares of company stock valued at $1,420,636. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

Further Reading: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.