Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Invests $9.69 Million in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 69,450 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,687,000. F5 Networks makes up about 2.8% of Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of F5 Networks at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in F5 Networks by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,897,258 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $522,193,000 after purchasing an additional 57,171 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in F5 Networks by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,133,040 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $334,076,000 after purchasing an additional 69,742 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in F5 Networks by 3,083.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,898,386 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $265,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838,762 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in F5 Networks by 1.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,160,961 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $123,598,000 after purchasing an additional 13,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in F5 Networks by 0.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,112,394 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $118,615,000 after purchasing an additional 9,021 shares in the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

F5 Networks stock traded up $2.94 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $152.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 691,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,560. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.78 and a 1-year high of $153.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $140.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.00. The company has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.09.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.24. F5 Networks had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The firm had revenue of $583.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

In other F5 Networks news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.43, for a total value of $425,875.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,641,999.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total transaction of $35,022.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 755 shares in the company, valued at $99,780.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,140 shares of company stock worth $2,078,134. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FFIV shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $151.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.15.

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

