Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.10 Million Investment in Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,000. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Kaiser Aluminum at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KALU. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 44.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum during the first quarter worth about $178,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the first quarter valued at approximately $188,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 1,245.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 98.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KALU stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $68.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,372. Kaiser Aluminum Corp. has a 52 week low of $54.54 and a 52 week high of $117.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.43.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.32. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $369.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Kaiser Aluminum’s payout ratio is presently 39.12%.

Several research firms have recently commented on KALU. BidaskClub cut shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Kaiser Aluminum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.33.

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, COO Keith Harvey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.07, for a total value of $73,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack A. Hockema sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $220,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,254 shares of company stock worth $710,883. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

