Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.77 Million Investment in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,800 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at about $604,447,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 48,721.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,301,567 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $216,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,901 shares during the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the first quarter valued at about $194,038,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 20.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,216,034 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,034,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 519.3% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,199,607 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $196,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $229.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $145.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.23.

Shares of Stryker stock traded down $2.37 on Monday, reaching $190.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,456,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,005,431. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $124.54 and a 1 year high of $226.30. The company has a market cap of $71.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $187.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.06.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. Stryker had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 27.85%.

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.01, for a total value of $37,202.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,289,772.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 7,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.23, for a total transaction of $1,410,385.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,972 shares in the company, valued at $2,699,809.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,670 shares of company stock worth $5,775,251. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

