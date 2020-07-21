Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Makes New $40,000 Investment in Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (OTCMKTS:RYCEY)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Rolls-Royce Holding PLC by 46.5% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,348,077 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,479 shares in the last quarter. Pwmco LLC bought a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holding PLC during the first quarter worth $2,736,000. Finally, Park National Corp OH raised its position in shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC by 48.6% in the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 20,452 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 6,693 shares during the period. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rolls-Royce Holding PLC alerts:

RYCEY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Vertical Research upgraded Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Societe Generale cut Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

RYCEY traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.42. 401,817 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 908,908. Rolls-Royce Holding PLC has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $11.27. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.65.

Rolls-Royce Holding PLC Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment manufactures aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYCEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (OTCMKTS:RYCEY).

Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holding PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holding PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.