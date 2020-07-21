Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Makes New $5.56 Million Investment in Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 136,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,558,000. Axis Capital accounts for about 1.6% of Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Axis Capital at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXS. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Axis Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axis Capital by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Axis Capital by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 4,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Axis Capital by 1,488.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axis Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $191,000. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXS traded down $1.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.64. 549,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 848,639. Axis Capital Holdings Limited has a one year low of $31.82 and a one year high of $67.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -1,982.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.79.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.92) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Axis Capital had a negative return on equity of 0.38% and a net margin of 0.73%. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Axis Capital Holdings Limited will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 29th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 26th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Axis Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.08%.

In other news, Director Charles A. Davis purchased 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.42 per share, for a total transaction of $14,147,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,490.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anne Melissa Dowling purchased 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.77 per share, for a total transaction of $50,078.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,863.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 1,149,107 shares of company stock worth $47,442,566 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AXS. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Axis Capital from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axis Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Axis Capital from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Axis Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Axis Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Axis Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.14.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

