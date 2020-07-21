Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 180.0% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth about $38,000. 47.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BABA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $219.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Securities began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Sunday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.38.

NYSE:BABA traded up $7.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $254.81. 19,001,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,332,754. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $228.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.76. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a one year low of $151.85 and a one year high of $268.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $648.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.56.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $8.61. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 29.16%. The business had revenue of $114.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.57 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

