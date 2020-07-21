Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 91,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,832,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners makes up 1.1% of Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNFP. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1,604.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

PNFP stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.67. 206,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 538,794. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 12 month low of $27.80 and a 12 month high of $65.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.66). Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $263.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director Joseph C. Galante purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.50 per share, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard D. Callicutt II purchased 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.50 per share, with a total value of $570,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 61,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,609,100. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PNFP. Raymond James raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $32.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.43.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Further Reading: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNFP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.