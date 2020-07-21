Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,416,118 First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,416,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,275,000. First Horizon National comprises 4.1% of Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC owned about 0.45% of First Horizon National at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon National by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon National by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 422,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon National by 0.8% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 177,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon National by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 165,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon National by 4.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 44,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Get First Horizon National alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FHN shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on First Horizon National from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group raised their target price on First Horizon National from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Horizon National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 6th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on First Horizon National from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Stephens raised First Horizon National from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. First Horizon National has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.55.

In other First Horizon National news, Director Wendy P. Davidson acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.51 per share, with a total value of $28,530.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,942 shares in the company, valued at $180,138.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FHN traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,140,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,978,838. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. First Horizon National Corp has a twelve month low of $6.27 and a twelve month high of $17.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.60.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). First Horizon National had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $511.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Horizon National Corp will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. First Horizon National’s payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

First Horizon National Company Profile

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.