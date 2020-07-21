Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Takes $2.78 Million Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 40,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,780,000. Ball makes up approximately 0.8% of Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,234,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ball by 117.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Ball by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

BLL traded up $2.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $72.76. 3,644,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,405,425. Ball Co. has a one year low of $51.26 and a one year high of $82.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a PE ratio of 51.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.99.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Ball had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $1,501,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 400,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,107,786.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff A. Knobel sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $2,554,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 65,425 shares in the company, valued at $4,774,716.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BLL shares. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Ball from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Ball in a report on Monday, May 11th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ball in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Ball from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.00.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

