Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Takes $3.72 Million Position in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 109,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,720,000. Kroger comprises 1.1% of Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KR. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 2,169.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 138,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after purchasing an additional 131,930 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at about $188,000. Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at about $616,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 55,800.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 935,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,803,000 after purchasing an additional 933,544 shares during the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KR shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Kroger from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Kroger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Kroger in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Kroger from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.77.

Shares of KR traded up $0.30 on Monday, reaching $34.15. The stock had a trading volume of 8,063,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,976,566. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.96 and a 200 day moving average of $31.08. Kroger Co has a twelve month low of $20.70 and a twelve month high of $36.84.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $41.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.92 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 1.66%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kroger Co will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.43%. This is a boost from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

In other Kroger news, SVP Joseph A. Grieshaber, Jr. sold 33,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $1,142,400.00. Also, CEO W Rodney Mcmullen sold 85,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $2,729,630.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,097,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,026,467.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 163,059 shares of company stock worth $5,348,434. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

